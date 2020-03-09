2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

The shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Edward Jones in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Edward Jones wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EOG Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the EOG stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that EOG is Sector Perform in its latest report on November 13, 2019. SunTrust thinks that EOG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $98.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $53.87 while ending the day at $55.30. During the trading session, a total of 9.9 million shares were traded which represents a -135.2% decline from the average session volume which is 4.21 million shares. EOG had ended its last session trading at $61.87. EOG Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $36.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EOG 52-week low price stands at $56.34 while its 52-week high price is $107.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EOG Resources Inc. generated 2.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.85%. EOG Resources Inc. has the potential to record 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Even though the stock has been trading at $134.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.01% to reach $151.64/share. It started the day trading at $132.59 and traded between $126.29 and $128.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EDU’s 50-day SMA is 131.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.70. The stock has a high of $142.38 for the year while the low is $74.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.46%, as 2.34M EOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 50.84, while the P/B ratio is 7.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Davis Selected Advisers LP sold more EDU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Davis Selected Advisers LP selling -381,174 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,241,402 shares of EDU, with a total valuation of $1,244,842,413. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EDU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $670,721,652 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,895,484 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,288 shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. which are valued at $595,046,080. In the same vein, Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 513,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,592,960 shares and is now valued at $436,724,288. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.