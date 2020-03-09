2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

The shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by First Analysis Sec in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $154 price target. First Analysis Sec wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CyberArk Software Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $125. First Analysis Sec was of a view that CYBR is Outperform in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that CYBR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 120.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $138.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $95.48 while ending the day at $98.10. During the trading session, a total of 881153.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.62% decline from the average session volume which is 789430.0 shares. CYBR had ended its last session trading at $102.88. CyberArk Software Ltd. currently has a market cap of $3.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.25, with a beta of 1.21. CyberArk Software Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 CYBR 52-week low price stands at $94.30 while its 52-week high price is $148.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.68%. CyberArk Software Ltd. has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. H.C. Wainwright also rated IMGN as Reiterated on August 13, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that IMGN could surge by 37.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.89% to reach $6.70/share. It started the day trading at $4.52 and traded between $4.11 and $4.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMGN’s 50-day SMA is 4.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.30. The stock has a high of $7.07 for the year while the low is $1.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.79%, as 9.61M CYBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.58% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more IMGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 43,303.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 18,060,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,102,224 shares of IMGN, with a total valuation of $85,533,008. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile bought more IMGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,173,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ImmunoGen Inc. shares by 2.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,000,749 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 292,407 shares of ImmunoGen Inc. which are valued at $66,153,539. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ImmunoGen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 92,995 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,164,065 shares and is now valued at $52,750,207. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of ImmunoGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.