2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)

The shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $70 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ConocoPhillips, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Scotiabank advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2020, to Sector Perform the COP stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $72. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Atlantic Equities was of a view that COP is Overweight in its latest report on December 13, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that COP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $74.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $44.68 while ending the day at $45.33. During the trading session, a total of 14.49 million shares were traded which represents a -111.27% decline from the average session volume which is 6.86 million shares. COP had ended its last session trading at $47.70. ConocoPhillips debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 COP 52-week low price stands at $45.12 while its 52-week high price is $69.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ConocoPhillips generated 5.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.58%. ConocoPhillips has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on April 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated AEL as Reiterated on December 06, 2017, with its price target of $30 suggesting that AEL could surge by 32.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.46% to reach $33.44/share. It started the day trading at $24.10 and traded between $22.025 and $22.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEL’s 50-day SMA is 28.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.67. The stock has a high of $34.16 for the year while the low is $20.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.93%, as 1.74M COP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.44, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 513.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -514,845 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,857,280 shares of AEL, with a total valuation of $313,150,765. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,405,992 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,578,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,518 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company which are valued at $200,159,753. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 624,574 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,679,571 shares and is now valued at $149,997,470. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.