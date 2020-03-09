2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.81% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.76 while ending the day at $0.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -213.84% decline from the average session volume which is 384740.0 shares. CTRM had ended its last session trading at $0.91. CTRM 52-week low price stands at $0.81 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The Castor Maritime Inc. generated 2.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $0.6399 and traded between $0.548 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TYHT’s 50-day SMA is 0.6100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6300. The stock has a high of $1.66 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22385.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 350.27%, as 100,797 CTRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.48% of Shineco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 334.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TYHT shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 44,169 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 775,293 shares of TYHT, with a total valuation of $441,917. Acadian Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more TYHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,473 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 22.99% of Shineco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.