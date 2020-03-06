Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $168 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Buy the ZBH stock while also putting a $177 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $179. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 170. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ZBH is Overweight in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Raymond James thinks that ZBH is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $172.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $127.43 while ending the day at $129.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -92.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. ZBH had ended its last session trading at $138.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $27.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.69, with a beta of 1.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ZBH 52-week low price stands at $111.17 while its 52-week high price is $161.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. generated 617.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.7%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Susquehanna also rated FL as Downgrade on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that FL could surge by 32.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.95% to reach $45.10/share. It started the day trading at $32.88 and traded between $30.39 and $30.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FL’s 50-day SMA is 38.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.83. The stock has a high of $65.04 for the year while the low is $30.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.67%, as 13.17M ZBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.90% of Foot Locker Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -182,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,814,054 shares of FL, with a total valuation of $372,639,630. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $351,627,982 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Foot Locker Inc. shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,085,607 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,860 shares of Foot Locker Inc. which are valued at $193,100,498. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Foot Locker Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 436,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,033,614 shares and is now valued at $153,156,324. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Foot Locker Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.