Two Stocks To Tuck Away: YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF), Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YPF Sociedad Anonima, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2018. HSBC Securities was of a view that YPF is Buy in its latest report on April 19, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that YPF is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.58 while ending the day at $7.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a -38.06% decline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. YPF had ended its last session trading at $8.24. YPF Sociedad Anonima debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 YPF 52-week low price stands at $7.72 while its 52-week high price is $18.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YPF Sociedad Anonima generated 1.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.37%. YPF Sociedad Anonima has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is now rated as Hold. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated LYFT as Initiated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that LYFT could surge by 43.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.92% to reach $65.82/share. It started the day trading at $39.47 and traded between $36.57 and $37.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYFT's 50-day SMA is 45.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.97. The stock has a high of $88.60 for the year while the low is $35.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.26%, as 21.16M LYFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.94% of Lyft Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 7.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LYFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 141.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 23,145,631 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,507,790 shares of LYFT, with a total valuation of $1,875,829,869. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LYFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $834,696,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,225,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lyft Inc. which are valued at $343,079,227. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,741,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,095,441 shares and is now valued at $336,891,539. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Lyft Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.