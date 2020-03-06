Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)

The shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Wellington Shields in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. Wellington Shields wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Middleby Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CL King advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Strong Buy the MIDD stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $135. Buckingham Research was of a view that MIDD is Buy in its latest report on September 24, 2018. Wellington Shields thinks that MIDD is worth Gradually Accumulate rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $140.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $102.23 while ending the day at $102.70. During the trading session, a total of 529396.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.48% decline from the average session volume which is 446830.0 shares. MIDD had ended its last session trading at $110.90. The Middleby Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.74, with a beta of 1.38. The Middleby Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MIDD 52-week low price stands at $105.32 while its 52-week high price is $142.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Middleby Corporation generated 94.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.0%. The Middleby Corporation has the potential to record 7.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.40% to reach $23.73/share. It started the day trading at $23.15 and traded between $18.32 and $19.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CY’s 50-day SMA is 23.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.79. The stock has a high of $23.55 for the year while the low is $14.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.45%, as 38.48M MIDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 186.21, while the P/B ratio is 3.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 542,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,709,096 shares of CY, with a total valuation of $833,093,210. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $734,036,946 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barclays Bank Plc (Private Bankin… increased its Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares by 193.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,399,195 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,840,138 shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $312,603,219. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 184,175 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,477,795 shares and is now valued at $221,116,957. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.