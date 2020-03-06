Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. Barclays was of a view that MGY is Overweight in its latest report on August 30, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that MGY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.02 while ending the day at $7.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -20.82% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. MGY had ended its last session trading at $7.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MGY 52-week low price stands at $6.88 while its 52-week high price is $14.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation generated 182.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 26, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.23% to reach $14.88/share. It started the day trading at $13.24 and traded between $11.73 and $11.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOCO’s 50-day SMA is 14.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.51. The stock has a high of $16.65 for the year while the low is $9.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.85%, as 4.41M MGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.68% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 302.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LOCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -48,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,979,185 shares of LOCO, with a total valuation of $41,053,169. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more LOCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,854,043 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,973,968 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,852 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. which are valued at $27,201,279. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 427,896 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,846,120 shares and is now valued at $25,439,534. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.