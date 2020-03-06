Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

The shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Criteo S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. SunTrust was of a view that CRTO is Hold in its latest report on March 26, 2019. Rosenblatt thinks that CRTO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.88 while ending the day at $10.91. During the trading session, a total of 564561.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.67% incline from the average session volume which is 604940.0 shares. CRTO had ended its last session trading at $11.74. Criteo S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CRTO 52-week low price stands at $11.33 while its 52-week high price is $28.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Criteo S.A. generated 418.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.95%. Criteo S.A. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is now rated as Hold. Buckingham Research also rated ALK as Downgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $51 suggesting that ALK could surge by 43.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.54% to reach $76.29/share. It started the day trading at $47.66 and traded between $43.36 and $43.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALK’s 50-day SMA is 63.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.49. The stock has a high of $72.22 for the year while the low is $46.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.39%, as 5.06M CRTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.14% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.03, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 187,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,383,017 shares of ALK, with a total valuation of $864,409,068. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more ALK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $572,067,494 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,176,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 98,584 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. which are valued at $398,914,945. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,150 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,038,017 shares and is now valued at $389,995,518. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.