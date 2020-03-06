Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL), Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

The shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CL King in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. CL King wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 195. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that CBRL is Market Perform in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that CBRL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 190.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $159.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $135.80 while ending the day at $137.23. During the trading session, a total of 519731.0 shares were traded which represents a -39.0% decline from the average session volume which is 373900.0 shares. CBRL had ended its last session trading at $147.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 50.07, with a beta of 0.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CBRL 52-week low price stands at $141.82 while its 52-week high price is $177.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. generated 72.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has the potential to record 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Telsey Advisory Group also rated TXRH as Reiterated on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $72 suggesting that TXRH could surge by 24.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.31% to reach $68.50/share. It started the day trading at $57.43 and traded between $51.395 and $52.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXRH’s 50-day SMA is 60.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.45. The stock has a high of $72.49 for the year while the low is $47.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.12%, as 3.89M CBRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.99% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.18, while the P/B ratio is 4.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 977.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TXRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 344,797 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,729,277 shares of TXRH, with a total valuation of $483,079,813. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $374,447,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,183,336 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,133 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. which are valued at $136,458,500. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,517 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,129,936 shares and is now valued at $133,121,000. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.