Should You Buy Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.14% on 03/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $19.65 before closing at $20.38. Intraday shares traded counted 4.81 million, which was -158.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.86M. DOC’s previous close was $20.15 while the outstanding shares total 195.62M. The firm has a beta of 0.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 52.94, and a growth ratio of 5.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.89, with weekly volatility at 3.63% and ATR at 0.51. The DOC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.55 and a $20.78 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Physicians Realty Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of DOC attractive?

In related news, Director, Anderson Stanton D. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.09, for a total value of 100,450. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Anderson Stanton D. now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 287,100. Also, President and CEO, Thomas John T sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 19.50 per share, with a total market value of 97,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Thomas John T now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 92,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

9 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Physicians Realty Trust. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DOC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.65.