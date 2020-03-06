Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

The shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $367 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Boeing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Buy the BA stock while also putting a $375 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the Vertical Research set price target on the stock to $294. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 350. Cowen was of a view that BA is Market Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Longbow thinks that BA is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 300.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $259.65 while ending the day at $260.37. During the trading session, a total of 14.52 million shares were traded which represents a -101.08% decline from the average session volume which is 7.22 million shares. BA had ended its last session trading at $283.12. BA 52-week low price stands at $269.60 while its 52-week high price is $433.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Boeing Company generated 9.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 235.62%. The Boeing Company has the potential to record 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that OBCI’s 50-day SMA is 3.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.45. The stock has a high of $7.95 for the year while the low is $2.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 82577.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -59.57%, as 33,386 BA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.57, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 235.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Essex Investment Management Co. L… bought more OBCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Essex Investment Management Co. L… purchasing 5,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 146,567 shares of OBCI, with a total valuation of $567,214. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OBCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $238,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (Investment … decreased its Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 47,415 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. which are valued at $183,496. Following these latest developments, around 60.30% of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.