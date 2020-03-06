Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA), Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

The shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on June 13, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2018, to In-line the LTRPA stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on May 25, 2018. Guggenheim was of a view that LTRPA is Neutral in its latest report on November 06, 2015. Guggenheim thinks that LTRPA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.30 while ending the day at $3.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.21 million shares were traded which represents a -193.57% decline from the average session volume which is 752280.0 shares. LTRPA had ended its last session trading at $4.32. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LTRPA 52-week low price stands at $3.89 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. generated 341.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated ARDX as Initiated on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ARDX could surge by 49.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.73% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.92 and traded between $6.38 and $6.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARDX’s 50-day SMA is 7.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.03. The stock has a high of $8.81 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.29%, as 2.81M LTRPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.51% of Ardelyx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 948.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP bought more ARDX shares, increasing its portfolio by 105.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP purchasing 3,603,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,004,253 shares of ARDX, with a total valuation of $49,590,111. Adage Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ARDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,344,261 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Ardelyx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.