Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST), Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)

The shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $23. Evercore ISI was of a view that HST is Outperform in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Barclays thinks that HST is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.03 while ending the day at $13.15. During the trading session, a total of 19.67 million shares were traded which represents a -134.19% decline from the average session volume which is 8.4 million shares. HST had ended its last session trading at $14.27. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.37, with a beta of 1.26. HST 52-week low price stands at $13.88 while its 52-week high price is $19.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.07%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.75. H.C. Wainwright also rated AXU as Resumed on July 07, 2014, with its price target of $1.70 suggesting that AXU could surge by 44.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.76% to reach $3.16/share. It started the day trading at $1.76 and traded between $1.57 and $1.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXU’s 50-day SMA is 1.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.73. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $0.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.01%, as 4.04M HST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.55% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.28% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Alexco Resource Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.