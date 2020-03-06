Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

The shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $14 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frontline Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nordea Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. Wells Fargo was of a view that FRO is Market Perform in its latest report on January 10, 2019. DNB Markets thinks that FRO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.65 while ending the day at $6.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -17.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. FRO had ended its last session trading at $7.64. Frontline Ltd. currently has a market cap of $1.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.02, with a beta of 1.21. FRO 52-week low price stands at $6.17 while its 52-week high price is $13.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Frontline Ltd. generated 67.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Frontline Ltd. has the potential to record 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1000. Stifel also rated CMG as Reiterated on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $820 suggesting that CMG could surge by 22.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $769.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.48% to reach $937.42/share. It started the day trading at $755.50 and traded between $713.75 and $727.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMG’s 50-day SMA is 858.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 800.29. The stock has a high of $940.28 for the year while the low is $604.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.08%, as 1.01M FRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 58.79, while the P/B ratio is 12.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 434.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CMG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -19,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,914,105 shares of CMG, with a total valuation of $2,525,829,650. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CMG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,528,567,664 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,408,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. which are valued at $1,221,025,614. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,446 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,289,022 shares and is now valued at $1,117,272,709. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.