Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

The shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $57 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brighthouse Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the BHF stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Goldman was of a view that BHF is Sell in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BHF is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $44.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.62 while ending the day at $31.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a -52.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. BHF had ended its last session trading at $35.05. BHF 52-week low price stands at $32.53 while its 52-week high price is $48.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.51%. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has the potential to record 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is now rated as Overweight. Seaport Global Securities also rated WY as Initiated on January 23, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that WY could surge by 17.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.90% to reach $32.60/share. It started the day trading at $27.461 and traded between $26.44 and $26.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WY’s 50-day SMA is 29.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.51. The stock has a high of $31.58 for the year while the low is $22.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.34%, as 9.97M BHF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.34% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 891,364 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 108,723,978 shares of WY, with a total valuation of $3,147,559,163. First Eagle Investment Management… meanwhile sold more WY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,202,273,467 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Weyerhaeuser Company shares by 3.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,809,084 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,288,889 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company which are valued at $1,152,472,982. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Weyerhaeuser Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 524,211 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 38,870,933 shares and is now valued at $1,125,313,510. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.