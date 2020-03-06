Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The shares of Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $37 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Benefitfocus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2019, to Sector Perform the BNFT stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Wedbush was of a view that BNFT is Outperform in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that BNFT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.91 while ending the day at $11.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -223.75% decline from the average session volume which is 424220.0 shares. BNFT had ended its last session trading at $12.20. BNFT 52-week low price stands at $11.27 while its 52-week high price is $50.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Benefitfocus Inc. generated 130.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Benefitfocus Inc. has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Rosenblatt also rated ZM as Reiterated on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that ZM could down by -52.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $116.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.02% to reach $82.13/share. It started the day trading at $129.83 and traded between $110.00 and $125.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZM’s 50-day SMA is 84.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.48. The stock has a high of $121.93 for the year while the low is $59.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.02%, as 9.26M BNFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.15% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5000.00, while the P/B ratio is 44.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 78.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP bought more ZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 129.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP purchasing 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,192,614 shares of ZM, with a total valuation of $548,796,448. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. meanwhile bought more ZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $527,696,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by 1,366.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,695,769 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,375,602 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. which are valued at $358,287,175. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,799,869 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,873,838 shares and is now valued at $295,573,839. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.