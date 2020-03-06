Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $153 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whirlpool Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Neutral the WHR stock while also putting a $157 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $172. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that WHR is Overweight in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Longbow thinks that WHR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 178.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $161.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $124.01 while ending the day at $124.86. During the trading session, a total of 892412.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.11% decline from the average session volume which is 873980.0 shares. WHR had ended its last session trading at $131.94. Whirlpool Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.36, with a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 WHR 52-week low price stands at $114.00 while its 52-week high price is $163.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Whirlpool Corporation generated 1.95 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.66%. Whirlpool Corporation has the potential to record 16.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.97% to reach $17.57/share. It started the day trading at $11.25 and traded between $10.51 and $10.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONO’s 50-day SMA is 14.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.03. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $9.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.16%, as 10.68M WHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.85% of Sonos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SONO shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,366,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,671,055 shares of SONO, with a total valuation of $77,806,875. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SONO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,715,046 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Sonos Inc. shares by 65.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 885,810 shares of Sonos Inc. which are valued at $30,727,312. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Sonos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 165,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,718,500 shares and is now valued at $23,577,820. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Sonos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.