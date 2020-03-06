Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC)

The shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waitr Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Deutsche Bank was of a view that WTRH is Buy in its latest report on June 07, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that WTRH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.99.

The shares of the company added by 4.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.351 while ending the day at $0.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.79 million shares were traded which represents a -116.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. WTRH had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Waitr Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WTRH 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $14.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Waitr Holdings Inc. generated 52.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -52.94%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on October 25, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. H.C. Wainwright also rated UEC as Resumed on June 09, 2015, with its price target of $4.20 suggesting that UEC could surge by 75.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.14% to reach $2.70/share. It started the day trading at $0.71 and traded between $0.62 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UEC’s 50-day SMA is 0.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.00. The stock has a high of $1.58 for the year while the low is $0.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.88%, as 20.93M WTRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.13% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more UEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 387,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,394,992 shares of UEC, with a total valuation of $9,457,843. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,648,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Lt… decreased its Uranium Energy Corp. shares by 2.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,784,885 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -117,164 shares of Uranium Energy Corp. which are valued at $3,971,455. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its Uranium Energy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 281,945 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,998,679 shares and is now valued at $3,318,904. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Uranium Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.