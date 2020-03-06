Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $28 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viper Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the VNOM stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Evercore ISI was of a view that VNOM is Outperform in its latest report on July 30, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that VNOM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.73 while ending the day at $17.00. During the trading session, a total of 685310.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.64% decline from the average session volume which is 587540.0 shares. VNOM had ended its last session trading at $18.00. Viper Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 VNOM 52-week low price stands at $17.01 while its 52-week high price is $34.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Viper Energy Partners LP generated 3.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Viper Energy Partners LP has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Goldman also rated MTW as Upgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that MTW could surge by 32.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.20% to reach $17.25/share. It started the day trading at $12.50 and traded between $11.51 and $11.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTW’s 50-day SMA is 14.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.87. The stock has a high of $19.37 for the year while the low is $10.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.09%, as 1.45M VNOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.15% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 412.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 52,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,280,995 shares of MTW, with a total valuation of $47,410,378. Firefly Value Partners LP meanwhile sold more MTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,516,693 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,884,776 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,357 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. which are valued at $41,685,013. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,013 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,257,435 shares and is now valued at $32,619,936. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.