Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW), Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.97.

The shares of the company added by 12.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.82 while ending the day at $8.59. During the trading session, a total of 641175.0 shares were traded which represents a -173.34% decline from the average session volume which is 234570.0 shares. NEW had ended its last session trading at $7.64. Puxin Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 NEW 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $14.04.

The Puxin Limited generated 95.25 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Odeon also rated KTB as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $46 suggesting that KTB could surge by 5.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $34.44/share. It started the day trading at $35.51 and traded between $31.60 and $32.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTB’s 50-day SMA is 39.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.41. The stock has a high of $43.24 for the year while the low is $25.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.20%, as 10.69M NEW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.32% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.83, while the P/B ratio is 33.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 563.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more KTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 360.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,777,285 shares of KTB, with a total valuation of $334,765,650. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more KTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $257,224,169 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by 5.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,629,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,614 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. which are valued at $252,857,635. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,363 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,946,856 shares and is now valued at $226,813,088. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.