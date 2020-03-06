Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

The shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $115 price target. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Trust Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Neutral the NTRS stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $105. Citigroup was of a view that NTRS is Sell in its latest report on July 12, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that NTRS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 91.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.89% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $79.795 while ending the day at $80.89. During the trading session, a total of 2.63 million shares were traded which represents a -102.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. NTRS had ended its last session trading at $85.05. Northern Trust Corporation currently has a market cap of $16.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.72, with a beta of 1.25. NTRS 52-week low price stands at $81.75 while its 52-week high price is $110.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.94%. Northern Trust Corporation has the potential to record 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on July 26, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $11.78 and traded between $11.26 and $11.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWS's 50-day SMA is 14.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.78. The stock has a high of $15.36 for the year while the low is $11.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.38%, as 2.78M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.55% of News Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 736.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Independent Franchise Partners LL… bought more NWS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Independent Franchise Partners LL… purchasing 68,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,567,582 shares of NWS, with a total valuation of $133,659,121. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,236,569 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its News Corporation shares by 2.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,476,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 119,048 shares of News Corporation which are valued at $62,543,676. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its News Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 419,859 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,987,290 shares and is now valued at $55,702,441. Following these latest developments, around 39.47% of News Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.