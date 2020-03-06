Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG), MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)

The shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2019, to In-line the NOG stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on May 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. SunTrust was of a view that NOG is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that NOG is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.33 while ending the day at $1.34. During the trading session, a total of 4.57 million shares were traded which represents a 31.82% incline from the average session volume which is 6.71 million shares. NOG had ended its last session trading at $1.42. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. currently has a market cap of $506.24 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.42, with a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NOG 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $2.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Northern Oil and Gas Inc. generated 1.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -177.78%. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.32% to reach $56.58/share. It started the day trading at $42.25 and traded between $40.01 and $40.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MET’s 50-day SMA is 50.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.50. The stock has a high of $53.28 for the year while the low is $41.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.05%, as 12.42M NOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.60% of MetLife Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -687,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,743,697 shares of MET, with a total valuation of $3,019,569,178. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more MET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,309,155,913 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MetLife Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 37,826,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,752 shares of MetLife Inc. which are valued at $1,880,335,332. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MetLife Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 392,450 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,882,005 shares and is now valued at $1,783,694,469. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of MetLife Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.