Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

The shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $12.35 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newmark Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NMRK stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $15. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that NMRK is Hold in its latest report on May 04, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.07 while ending the day at $9.22. During the trading session, a total of 859261.0 shares were traded which represents a 13.51% incline from the average session volume which is 993500.0 shares. NMRK had ended its last session trading at $9.73. Newmark Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NMRK 52-week low price stands at $7.02 while its 52-week high price is $13.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.62%. Newmark Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $175. RBC Capital Mkts also rated AMP as Upgrade on January 03, 2020, with its price target of $190 suggesting that AMP could surge by 29.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $144.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.89% to reach $190.33/share. It started the day trading at $139.41 and traded between $132.635 and $134.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMP’s 50-day SMA is 166.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 151.71. The stock has a high of $180.85 for the year while the low is $121.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.81%, as 2.44M NMRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.98% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.65, while the P/B ratio is 3.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 781.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AMP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -345,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,896,949 shares of AMP, with a total valuation of $2,133,284,334. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,154,019,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,897,405 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -118,949 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. which are valued at $975,489,761. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 742,790 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,881,645 shares and is now valued at $972,882,899. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.