Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

The shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baytex Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that BTE is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2018. National Bank Financial thinks that BTE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.86 while ending the day at $0.87. During the trading session, a total of 920091.0 shares were traded which represents a 55.12% incline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. BTE had ended its last session trading at $0.92. Baytex Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BTE 52-week low price stands at $0.82 while its 52-week high price is $2.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Baytex Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LNG as Initiated on October 21, 2019, with its price target of $84 suggesting that LNG could surge by 41.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.02% to reach $79.00/share. It started the day trading at $48.35 and traded between $45.44 and $45.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNG’s 50-day SMA is 58.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.20. The stock has a high of $70.60 for the year while the low is $45.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.14%, as 6.20M BTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LNG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -32,572 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,507,695 shares of LNG, with a total valuation of $1,274,115,852.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Cheniere Energy Inc. shares by 11.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,927,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,403,140 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. which are valued at $647,316,369. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Cheniere Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,494,423 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,374,240 shares and is now valued at $614,569,978. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.