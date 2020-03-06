Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

The shares of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2019. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $25. Credit Suisse was of a view that AMX is Outperform in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that AMX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $344.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.24 while ending the day at $16.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.75 million shares were traded which represents a 6.57% incline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. AMX had ended its last session trading at $17.29. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. currently has a market cap of $55.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.78, with a beta of 0.49. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AMX 52-week low price stands at $12.93 while its 52-week high price is $18.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. generated 3.45 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Morgan Stanley also rated MIK as Downgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that MIK could surge by 50.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.45% to reach $7.47/share. It started the day trading at $3.86 and traded between $3.55 and $3.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIK’s 50-day SMA is 5.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.59. The stock has a high of $13.70 for the year while the low is $3.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.94%, as 33.90M AMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.32% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MIK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 152,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,769,343 shares of MIK, with a total valuation of $58,022,861. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MIK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,553,140 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Michaels Companies Inc. shares by 38.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,970,531 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,420,087 shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. which are valued at $34,364,718. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its The Michaels Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,985,615 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,682,319 shares and is now valued at $28,013,833. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Michaels Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.