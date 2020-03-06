Mixed Analyst Attention: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

The shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yelp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Underweight the YELP stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that YELP is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that YELP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $37.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.94 while ending the day at $29.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -32.11% decline from the average session volume which is 872900.0 shares. YELP had ended its last session trading at $31.39. Yelp Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 53.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.02, with a beta of 1.03. Yelp Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 YELP 52-week low price stands at $29.99 while its 52-week high price is $40.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yelp Inc. generated 170.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.67%. Yelp Inc. has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.44% to reach $34.25/share. It started the day trading at $17.65 and traded between $15.98 and $16.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAL's 50-day SMA is 26.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.61. The stock has a high of $35.24 for the year while the low is $17.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.67%, as 31.12M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.39% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 11.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more AAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -11,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,459,946 shares of AAL, with a total valuation of $1,837,464,951. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… meanwhile sold more AAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,140,700,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its American Airlines Group Inc. shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 42,067,628 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -397,453 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. which are valued at $1,129,095,136. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American Airlines Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 59,563 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,277,988 shares and is now valued at $490,581,198. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.