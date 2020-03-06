Mixed Analyst Attention: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

The shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $52 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Underweight the USB stock while also putting a $55.50 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $61. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Oppenheimer was of a view that USB is Perform in its latest report on December 20, 2019. Citigroup thinks that USB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $57.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $43.125 while ending the day at $43.78. During the trading session, a total of 12.68 million shares were traded which represents a -78.1% decline from the average session volume which is 7.12 million shares. USB had ended its last session trading at $46.66. U.S. Bancorp currently has a market cap of $68.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.76, with a beta of 1.13. USB 52-week low price stands at $44.91 while its 52-week high price is $61.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.41%. U.S. Bancorp has the potential to record 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Goldman also rated LPI as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $2 suggesting that LPI could surge by 74.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.32% to reach $3.27/share. It started the day trading at $0.8924 and traded between $0.8155 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPI’s 50-day SMA is 1.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.45. The stock has a high of $3.66 for the year while the low is $0.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.01%, as 28.56M USB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.90% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,899,659 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,443,614 shares of LPI, with a total valuation of $47,203,016. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,662,861 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,969,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 288,360 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. which are valued at $24,027,898. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,304,326 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,705,031 shares and is now valued at $20,132,653. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.