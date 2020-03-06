Mixed Analyst Attention: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC), Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

The shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on August 28, 2019. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Toro Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 18, 2019, to Neutral the TTC stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2018. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $70. Longbow was of a view that TTC is Neutral in its latest report on May 22, 2017. Dougherty & Company thinks that TTC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $77.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $71.045 while ending the day at $72.61. During the trading session, a total of 741493.0 shares were traded which represents a -75.29% decline from the average session volume which is 423000.0 shares. TTC had ended its last session trading at $77.50. The Toro Company currently has a market cap of $8.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 0.81. The Toro Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TTC 52-week low price stands at $64.42 while its 52-week high price is $84.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Toro Company generated 151.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. The Toro Company has the potential to record 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BofA/Merrill also rated ADMS as Downgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that ADMS could surge by 69.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.70% to reach $12.69/share. It started the day trading at $4.22 and traded between $3.75 and $3.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADMS’s 50-day SMA is 5.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.36. The stock has a high of $9.05 for the year while the low is $3.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.67%, as 1.42M TTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.22% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 653.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought more ADMS shares, increasing its portfolio by 198.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,490,227 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,241,239 shares of ADMS, with a total valuation of $11,519,968. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more ADMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,287,440 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 4.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,164,028 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,207 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $11,123,104. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 425,856 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,595,413 shares and is now valued at $8,200,423. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.