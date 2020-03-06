Mixed Analyst Attention: TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

The shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TEGNA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Neutral the TGNA stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $17. Stephens was of a view that TGNA is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TGNA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.215 while ending the day at $13.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a -11.34% decline from the average session volume which is 2.34 million shares. TGNA had ended its last session trading at $14.40. TEGNA Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 1.43. TEGNA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 TGNA 52-week low price stands at $13.34 while its 52-week high price is $18.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TEGNA Inc. generated 29.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.3%. TEGNA Inc. has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Barclays also rated AXL as Downgrade on November 05, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that AXL could surge by 52.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.87% to reach $12.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.14 and traded between $5.74 and $5.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXL’s 50-day SMA is 9.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.49. The stock has a high of $16.43 for the year while the low is $5.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.11%, as 9.95M TGNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.97% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AXL shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,526,396 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,831,618 shares of AXL, with a total valuation of $164,764,150. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,521,974 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,335,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -49,852 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. which are valued at $86,257,516. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,515 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,196,110 shares and is now valued at $48,012,056. Following these latest developments, around 1.44% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.