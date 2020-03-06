Mixed Analyst Attention: Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

The shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2017, to Overweight the NEOS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2017. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 17, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Wells Fargo was of a view that NEOS is Outperform in its latest report on February 19, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that NEOS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.34 while ending the day at $1.41. During the trading session, a total of 500089.0 shares were traded which represents a -82.88% decline from the average session volume which is 273450.0 shares. NEOS had ended its last session trading at $1.50. NEOS 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $3.62.

The Neos Therapeutics Inc. generated 23.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -475.0%. Neos Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.97% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.8999 and traded between $0.78 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CFMS’s 50-day SMA is 1.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.18. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.36%, as 3.30M NEOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.45% of Conformis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 627.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more CFMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -209,507 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,959,376 shares of CFMS, with a total valuation of $4,939,538. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more CFMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,338,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Conformis Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,023,120 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,395 shares of Conformis Inc. which are valued at $4,007,028. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Conformis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 65,229 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,196,057 shares and is now valued at $3,183,273. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Conformis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.