Mixed Analyst Attention: MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL), CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

The shares of MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MaxLinear Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the MXL stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that MXL is Neutral in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that MXL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.44 while ending the day at $14.45. During the trading session, a total of 691722.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.57% decline from the average session volume which is 425480.0 shares. MXL had ended its last session trading at $15.62. MaxLinear Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 MXL 52-week low price stands at $14.83 while its 52-week high price is $28.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MaxLinear Inc. generated 93.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. MaxLinear Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Craig Hallum also rated CAMP as Reiterated on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that CAMP could surge by 46.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.56% to reach $14.31/share. It started the day trading at $9.75 and traded between $7.615 and $7.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAMP’s 50-day SMA is 9.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.50. The stock has a high of $14.69 for the year while the low is $8.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.04%, as 2.27M MXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.91% of CalAmp Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 451.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CAMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 309,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,233,077 shares of CAMP, with a total valuation of $50,342,201. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC meanwhile bought more CAMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,447,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CalAmp Corp. shares by 17.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,181,299 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 322,815 shares of CalAmp Corp. which are valued at $20,984,096. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CalAmp Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,296 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,780,633 shares and is now valued at $17,129,689. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of CalAmp Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.