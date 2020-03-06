Mixed Analyst Attention: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

The shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $104 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the Macquarie set price target on the stock to $98. SunTrust was of a view that HLT is Hold in its latest report on July 16, 2019. Longbow thinks that HLT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $116.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $91.29 while ending the day at $91.50. During the trading session, a total of 8.97 million shares were traded which represents a -279.94% decline from the average session volume which is 2.36 million shares. HLT had ended its last session trading at $98.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.05, with a beta of 1.14. HLT 52-week low price stands at $81.66 while its 52-week high price is $115.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. generated 630.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.70% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.38 and traded between $6.52 and $6.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEN’s 50-day SMA is 10.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.18. The stock has a high of $34.88 for the year while the low is $7.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.23%, as 5.67M HLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.17% of Tenneco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.29% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,651,177 shares of TEN, with a total valuation of $53,516,646. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,353,510 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tenneco Inc. shares by 9.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,618,914 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 320,779 shares of Tenneco Inc. which are valued at $34,271,116. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its Tenneco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,904 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,641,266 shares and is now valued at $25,012,789. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Tenneco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.