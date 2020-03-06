Mixed Analyst Attention: Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN), Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

The shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 29, 2018. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesis Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2016, to Sector Perform the GEN stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2016. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $3. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GEN is Outperform in its latest report on January 26, 2016. BofA/Merrill thinks that GEN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.58. During the trading session, a total of 509344.0 shares were traded which represents a -157.99% decline from the average session volume which is 197430.0 shares. GEN had ended its last session trading at $1.70. GEN 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $1.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesis Healthcare Inc. generated 77.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 339.29%. Genesis Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.38% to reach $17.38/share. It started the day trading at $10.98 and traded between $10.24 and $10.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNE’s 50-day SMA is 13.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.77. The stock has a high of $29.42 for the year while the low is $11.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.03%, as 9.12M GEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.21% of Veoneer Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 546.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.64% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cevian Capital AB selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,023,649 shares of VNE, with a total valuation of $104,548,146. Nordea Investment Management AB meanwhile bought more VNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $94,629,645 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fjärde AP-fonden decreased its Veoneer Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Veoneer Inc. which are valued at $71,665,000. In the same vein, AMF Fonder AB decreased its Veoneer Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 80,796 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,425,639 shares and is now valued at $31,606,076. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Veoneer Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.