Mixed Analyst Attention: Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

The shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $14.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Outperform the ABR stock while also putting a $14.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $11. JP Morgan was of a view that ABR is Underweight in its latest report on October 24, 2018. BTIG Research thinks that ABR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.16 while ending the day at $12.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -24.55% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. ABR had ended its last session trading at $12.99. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.21, with a beta of 0.74. ABR 52-week low price stands at $11.50 while its 52-week high price is $15.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.94%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.69% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.2102 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOPS’s 50-day SMA is 0.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.42. The stock has a high of $19.20 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 373289.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.36%, as 382,099 ABR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.89% of Top Ships Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -96.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more TOPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 291.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 594,985 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 799,212 shares of TOPS, with a total valuation of $535,472.

Similarly, Myda Advisors LLC decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,000 shares of Top Ships Inc. which are valued at $0. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,030 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0.