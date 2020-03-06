Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

The shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -291.15% decline from the average session volume which is 330660.0 shares. SHIP had ended its last session trading at $0.32. SHIP 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $7.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. generated 15.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2791.67%.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. JP Morgan also rated CTVA as Upgrade on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that CTVA could surge by 13.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.50% to reach $31.65/share. It started the day trading at $28.425 and traded between $27.16 and $27.31 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $32.78 for the year while the low is $24.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -38.36%, as 14.21M SHIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Corteva Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CTVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 14,785,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 73,066,516 shares of CTVA, with a total valuation of $2,113,083,643. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more CTVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,278,908,338 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Corteva Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 35,906,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 591,779 shares of Corteva Inc. which are valued at $1,038,418,930. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Corteva Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,616,097 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,504,735 shares and is now valued at $650,836,936. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Corteva Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.