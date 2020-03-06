Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

The shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $42 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on December 05, 2019, to Market Perform the GIII stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Wells Fargo was of a view that GIII is Market Perform in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that GIII is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.535 while ending the day at $19.66. During the trading session, a total of 698792.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.44% decline from the average session volume which is 580220.0 shares. GIII had ended its last session trading at $21.82. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $925.2 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 1.71. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 GIII 52-week low price stands at $18.18 while its 52-week high price is $43.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The G-III Apparel Group Ltd. generated 55.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 72.36%. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has the potential to record 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.08% to reach $9.67/share.

A look at its technical shows that CENX’s 50-day SMA is 6.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.58. The stock has a high of $9.91 for the year while the low is $5.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.47%, as 9.00M GIII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.03% of Century Aluminum Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CENX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 252,921 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,309,610 shares of CENX, with a total valuation of $38,667,837. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CENX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,923,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Century Aluminum Company shares by 3.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,686,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,440 shares of Century Aluminum Company which are valued at $30,083,505. In the same vein, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… increased its Century Aluminum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,809,802 shares and is now valued at $20,153,853. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Century Aluminum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.