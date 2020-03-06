Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

The shares of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Aegis Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Aegis Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of comScore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2019, to Buy the SCOR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. That day the Aegis Capital set price target on the stock to $25. Loop Capital was of a view that SCOR is Hold in its latest report on April 01, 2019. SunTrust thinks that SCOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.03 while ending the day at $3.14. During the trading session, a total of 813903.0 shares were traded which represents a -22.52% decline from the average session volume which is 664280.0 shares. SCOR had ended its last session trading at $3.50. comScore Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SCOR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $23.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The comScore Inc. generated 66.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.39%. comScore Inc. has the potential to record -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $117. Wells Fargo also rated TEL as Upgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $112 suggesting that TEL could surge by 20.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.16% to reach $102.62/share. It started the day trading at $83.40 and traded between $81.00 and $81.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEL’s 50-day SMA is 94.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.41. The stock has a high of $101.00 for the year while the low is $78.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.06%, as 4.55M SCOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.36% of TE Connectivity Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.38, while the P/B ratio is 2.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more TEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -1,768,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,033,403 shares of TEL, with a total valuation of $2,676,299,089. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,315,537,172 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harris Associates LP decreased its TE Connectivity Ltd. shares by 3.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,936,650 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -687,054 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. which are valued at $1,837,760,397. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TE Connectivity Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 233,761 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,857,587 shares and is now valued at $1,185,212,370. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of TE Connectivity Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.