Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Neutral the BLMN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. MKM Partners was of a view that BLMN is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that BLMN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.505 while ending the day at $16.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -80.68% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. BLMN had ended its last session trading at $18.06. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.31, with a beta of 0.42. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BLMN 52-week low price stands at $15.12 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc. generated 67.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -134.38%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has the potential to record 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $16.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.62% to reach $9.02/share. It started the day trading at $22.50 and traded between $17.25 and $18.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AHPI’s 50-day SMA is 4.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.09. The stock has a high of $45.00 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 82061.41 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.99%, as 81,249 BLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.45% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 927.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1612.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 1175.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oppenheimer + Close LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 171,822 shares of AHPI, with a total valuation of $668,388. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AHPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $393,209 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… decreased its Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 66,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. which are valued at $258,611. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,297 shares and is now valued at $86,735. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.