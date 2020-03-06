Is There A Value in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) And PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

The shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $34 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xerox Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the XRX stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Citigroup was of a view that XRX is Buy in its latest report on July 20, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that XRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.30 while ending the day at $31.66. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -32.91% decline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. XRX had ended its last session trading at $33.69. Xerox Holdings Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.95, with a beta of 1.76. Xerox Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 XRX 52-week low price stands at $27.25 while its 52-week high price is $39.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xerox Holdings Corporation generated 2.74 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.58%. Xerox Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.03% to reach $15.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.6825 and traded between $7.95 and $8.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAYS’s 50-day SMA is 9.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.22. The stock has a high of $18.67 for the year while the low is $6.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.16%, as 10.34M XRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 38.67% of PaySign Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 73.24, while the P/B ratio is 23.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 489.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more PAYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 103,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,255,119 shares of PAYS, with a total valuation of $19,709,740. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PAYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,015,312 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PaySign Inc. shares by 1.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,930,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,930 shares of PaySign Inc. which are valued at $16,872,369. In the same vein, Mariner LLC increased its PaySign Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 928,000 shares and is now valued at $8,110,720. Following these latest developments, around 38.10% of PaySign Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.