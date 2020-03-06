Is There A Value in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) And Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)

The shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $62 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. Longbow was of a view that ST is Neutral in its latest report on June 17, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that ST is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.12 while ending the day at $38.37. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a -172.31% decline from the average session volume which is 959380.0 shares. ST had ended its last session trading at $40.95. Sensata Technologies Holding plc currently has a market cap of $6.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.84, with a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ST 52-week low price stands at $39.45 while its 52-week high price is $54.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sensata Technologies Holding plc generated 774.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.49%. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has the potential to record 3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Barclays also rated SNBR as Reiterated on April 18, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that SNBR could surge by 16.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.65% to reach $52.50/share. It started the day trading at $48.01 and traded between $42.50 and $43.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNBR’s 50-day SMA is 50.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.27. The stock has a high of $61.00 for the year while the low is $32.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.27%, as 5.68M ST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.20% of Sleep Number Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 383.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SNBR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -38,569 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,979,109 shares of SNBR, with a total valuation of $205,282,233. Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc… meanwhile bought more SNBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $184,935,705 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sleep Number Corporation shares by 4.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,926,831 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -130,533 shares of Sleep Number Corporation which are valued at $150,995,211. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Sleep Number Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 52,092 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,597,857 shares and is now valued at $82,433,443. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Sleep Number Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.