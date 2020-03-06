Is There A Value in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) And LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

The shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $71 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Raymond James Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Equal-Weight the RJF stock while also putting a $91 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $92. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on November 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Citigroup was of a view that RJF is Neutral in its latest report on October 26, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that RJF is worth Mkt Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $73.83 while ending the day at $74.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.26 million shares were traded which represents a -131.49% decline from the average session volume which is 976730.0 shares. RJF had ended its last session trading at $79.79. Raymond James Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.20, with a beta of 1.42. RJF 52-week low price stands at $72.94 while its 52-week high price is $102.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.23%. Raymond James Financial Inc. has the potential to record 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $79. Jefferies also rated LPLA as Initiated on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $96 suggesting that LPLA could surge by 39.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.77% to reach $110.00/share. It started the day trading at $70.89 and traded between $64.88 and $66.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPLA’s 50-day SMA is 92.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.88. The stock has a high of $99.60 for the year while the low is $67.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.75%, as 1.10M RJF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.01, while the P/B ratio is 5.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 613.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more LPLA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -236,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,641,807 shares of LPLA, with a total valuation of $888,299,679. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LPLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $862,138,260 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares by 2.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,612,361 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,480 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. which are valued at $332,806,819. In the same vein, Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,039,132 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,443,712 shares and is now valued at $317,269,187. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.