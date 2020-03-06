Is There A Value in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) And Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

The shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 08, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Obsidian Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2017, to Sector Perform the OBE stock while also putting a $1.71 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 10, 2017.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.44 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 667755.0 shares were traded which represents a -236.81% decline from the average session volume which is 198260.0 shares. OBE had ended its last session trading at $0.49. Obsidian Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 OBE 52-week low price stands at $0.43 while its 52-week high price is $2.70.

The Obsidian Energy Ltd. generated 3.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -310.34%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.56% to reach $25.25/share. It started the day trading at $18.14 and traded between $16.53 and $16.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUTH’s 50-day SMA is 21.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.52. The stock has a high of $27.14 for the year while the low is $17.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.03%, as 1.47M OBE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.39% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.62, while the P/B ratio is 5.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 331.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RUTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 7,849 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,152,162 shares of RUTH, with a total valuation of $85,119,321. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RUTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,908,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares by 3.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,574,582 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -62,410 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. which are valued at $32,278,931. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,502 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,273,000 shares and is now valued at $26,096,500. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.