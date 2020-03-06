Is There A Value in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) And Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

The shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the LXRX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Gabelli & Co set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LXRX is Hold in its latest report on March 25, 2019. Stifel thinks that LXRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.46% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.34 while ending the day at $2.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 17.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. LXRX had ended its last session trading at $2.63. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.00 LXRX 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $8.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 170.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 108.21%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.02% to reach $26.80/share. It started the day trading at $20.99 and traded between $19.62 and $19.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTOR’s 50-day SMA is 24.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.14. The stock has a high of $27.18 for the year while the low is $15.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.77%, as 9.76M LXRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.41% of Meritor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.86, while the P/B ratio is 4.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MTOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -882,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,848,855 shares of MTOR, with a total valuation of $215,788,413.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Meritor Inc. shares by 7.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,247,673 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -399,536 shares of Meritor Inc. which are valued at $114,976,515. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Meritor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,336 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,465,361 shares and is now valued at $97,836,060. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Meritor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.