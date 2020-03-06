Is There A Value in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) And Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

The shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flowserve Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 61. Morgan Stanley was of a view that FLS is Underweight in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Vertical Research thinks that FLS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $50.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.15 while ending the day at $38.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -81.02% decline from the average session volume which is 808160.0 shares. FLS had ended its last session trading at $41.43. Flowserve Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.79, with a beta of 1.66. Flowserve Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 FLS 52-week low price stands at $38.74 while its 52-week high price is $54.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flowserve Corporation generated 670.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.88%. Flowserve Corporation has the potential to record 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Jefferies also rated PENN as Downgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that PENN could surge by 40.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.28% to reach $38.55/share. It started the day trading at $25.56 and traded between $22.56 and $22.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PENN’s 50-day SMA is 29.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.50. The stock has a high of $39.18 for the year while the low is $16.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.91%, as 10.44M FLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.65% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 63.30, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -234,901 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,810,261 shares of PENN, with a total valuation of $352,300,086. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more PENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $303,207,840 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,007,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,423 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. which are valued at $298,518,684. In the same vein, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,081 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,419,540 shares and is now valued at $280,984,878. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.