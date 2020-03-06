Is There A Value in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) And Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

The shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamond S Shipping Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.06 while ending the day at $9.61. During the trading session, a total of 833051.0 shares were traded which represents a -88.6% decline from the average session volume which is 441710.0 shares. DSSI had ended its last session trading at $10.33. Diamond S Shipping Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DSSI 52-week low price stands at $8.85 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diamond S Shipping Inc. generated 75.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Cowen also rated HA as Reiterated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that HA could surge by 40.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.47% to reach $28.25/share. It started the day trading at $18.58 and traded between $16.71 and $16.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HA’s 50-day SMA is 27.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.37. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $18.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.40%, as 5.19M DSSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.57% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 660.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 81,467 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,658,054 shares of HA, with a total valuation of $185,626,546. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,507,255 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,563,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,577 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. which are valued at $99,352,945. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 79,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,317,739 shares and is now valued at $92,498,563. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.