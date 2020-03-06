Is There A Value in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) And Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

The shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $103 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darden Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $115. MKM Partners was of a view that DRI is Neutral in its latest report on August 13, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that DRI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $87.38 while ending the day at $87.95. During the trading session, a total of 2.64 million shares were traded which represents a -68.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. DRI had ended its last session trading at $95.06. Darden Restaurants Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.09, with a beta of 0.45. Darden Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 DRI 52-week low price stands at $93.43 while its 52-week high price is $128.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Darden Restaurants Inc. generated 157.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.71%. Darden Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 17, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Citigroup also rated CMTL as Initiated on August 24, 2016, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CMTL could surge by 41.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.96% to reach $40.25/share. It started the day trading at $27.20 and traded between $23.01 and $23.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMTL’s 50-day SMA is 33.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.88. The stock has a high of $38.00 for the year while the low is $20.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.33%, as 1.13M DRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.74% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 243.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CMTL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 8,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,549,490 shares of CMTL, with a total valuation of $102,615,756. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CMTL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,144,457 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares by 0.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,673,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,396 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. which are valued at $48,381,087. In the same vein, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 571,309 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,148,709 shares and is now valued at $33,209,177. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.