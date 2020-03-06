Is There A Value in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) And WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

The shares of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Columbia Banking System Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 07, 2019, to Equal-Weight the COLB stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2018. Piper Jaffray was of a view that COLB is Overweight in its latest report on July 31, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that COLB is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.435 while ending the day at $32.27. During the trading session, a total of 776809.0 shares were traded which represents a -165.59% decline from the average session volume which is 292480.0 shares. COLB had ended its last session trading at $34.59. Columbia Banking System Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.50, with a beta of 1.05. COLB 52-week low price stands at $30.37 while its 52-week high price is $41.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.56%. Columbia Banking System Inc. has the potential to record 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. BofA/Merrill also rated WSC as Initiated on April 02, 2019, with its price target of $13.50 suggesting that WSC could surge by 28.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.03% to reach $21.63/share. It started the day trading at $16.89 and traded between $15.00 and $15.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSC’s 50-day SMA is 18.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.26. The stock has a high of $19.79 for the year while the low is $9.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.46%, as 6.44M COLB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.40% of WillScot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 520.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… bought more WSC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… purchasing 35,111 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,274,468 shares of WSC, with a total valuation of $137,123,722. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more WSC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $94,632,146 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WillScot Corporation shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,435,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 224,165 shares of WillScot Corporation which are valued at $64,761,060. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its WillScot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,288 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,039,680 shares and is now valued at $57,297,968. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of WillScot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.