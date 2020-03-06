Is There A Value in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) And T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

The shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callon Petroleum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. Williams Capital Group was of a view that CPE is Buy in its latest report on July 16, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that CPE is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.22% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.72 while ending the day at $1.80. During the trading session, a total of 17.91 million shares were traded which represents a -12.59% decline from the average session volume which is 15.91 million shares. CPE had ended its last session trading at $1.94. Callon Petroleum Company currently has a market cap of $641.74 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 1.71. Callon Petroleum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CPE 52-week low price stands at $1.89 while its 52-week high price is $8.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Callon Petroleum Company generated 13.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.43%. Callon Petroleum Company has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.98% to reach $5.60/share. It started the day trading at $0.69 and traded between $0.505 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTOO’s 50-day SMA is 0.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.59. The stock has a high of $4.29 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.16%, as 4.59M CPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.58% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … bought more TTOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … purchasing 84,185 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,270,641 shares of TTOO, with a total valuation of $3,800,870.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its T2 Biosystems Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,263,591 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,549 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. which are valued at $1,124,596. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its T2 Biosystems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 626 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,020,820 shares and is now valued at $908,530. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.