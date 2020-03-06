Is There A Value in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) And Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

The shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the CZR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. Bernstein was of a view that CZR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 15, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that CZR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.20 while ending the day at $11.25. During the trading session, a total of 40.06 million shares were traded which represents a -147.62% decline from the average session volume which is 16.18 million shares. CZR had ended its last session trading at $11.94. Caesars Entertainment Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CZR 52-week low price stands at $8.00 while its 52-week high price is $14.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Caesars Entertainment Corporation generated 1.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.95%. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on May 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.65% to reach $3.20/share. It started the day trading at $1.81 and traded between $1.65 and $1.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IPI’s 50-day SMA is 2.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.88. The stock has a high of $4.39 for the year while the low is $1.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.97%, as 4.22M CZR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of Intrepid Potash Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 751.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.13% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Saratoga Asset Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,119,822 shares of IPI, with a total valuation of $40,745,176. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more IPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,990,655 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Intrepid Potash Inc. shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,397,235 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,233 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. which are valued at $17,605,419. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Intrepid Potash Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 316,529 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,332,327 shares and is now valued at $15,070,938. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Intrepid Potash Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.